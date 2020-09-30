discussion
Yurii L
The very first digital security solution that isn't boring!! User experience is second to none!
This engaging, cool , groundbreaking product takes the technical confusion away and helps you feel safe in our digital lives
Hey Hunters! Thanks, @davidrlroberts, for featuring us! I’m Scarlet, the VP of Experience here at Clario, and I’m excited to show you guys what we’ve created and why we needed to. As our world becomes increasingly digital, cybercrime is a growing pandemic that’s out of control - targeting regular internet users like you and me more frequently than ever. The projected cost of these attacks is expected to rise to a staggering $6 trillion by 2021. We need to act. While traditional security software is still intimidating and overwhelming to use, requiring customers to wade through lots of jargon as they try to understand what’s going on before they can even start to protect themselves, we’ve stepped in and created Clario. We give everyone the power to understand and control their digital security and privacy. In essence, we’ve created a strong, personalized, all-in-one cybersecurity product that non-techy people find engaging and easy-to-use. We're putting you in control of your digital security and privacy, one easy step at a time. Try Clario now to get: - All-round protection for the 6 key areas of your digital life: Identity, Browsing, Device, Money, Network, and Files - Antivirus powered by BitDefender + VPN powered by NordVPN under the hood - Unlimited 24/7 access to over 600 security experts for support with what matters to you, from the simple to the very complex! - Personalized recommendations based on your online behaviour and concerns - Multiplatform protection for your Mac, mobile (Android and iOS) and web browsing - No additional fees or upselling- everything’s included in your subscription We are far from done with creating the best privacy and security protection for your digital world. Watch this space! I’ll be here with my team all day long monitoring your comments and questions—so let's get going! Thanks in advance! P.S. We've prepared a special offer for you, check it out here https://clario.co/pricing/produc...
That looks yummy. The gear looks promising, too. 24/7 live support and no chat bots sounds like from another planet. Looks like 2020 at last has brought us something to lay on scales on the security side:-)
@sip_verdousski Thank you!
Awesome! Good luck, guys!
