Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Clara
Ranked #12 for today
Clara
Glassdoor for creators
Visit
Upvote 37
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Clara is bringing transparency to the creator economy. A community-driven platform helping creators know their worth through accessibility to thousands of brand reviews and pricing insights.
Launched in
Tech
by
Clara for Creators
Agile Tribe
Ad
Agile Tribe matches start-ups with freelance developers.
About this launch
Clara for Creators
Glassdoor for Creators
1
review
41
followers
Follow for updates
Clara by
Clara for Creators
was hunted by
Christen Nino De Guzman
in
Tech
. Made by
Christen Nino De Guzman
. Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
Clara for Creators
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Clara for Creators's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
9
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#12
Report