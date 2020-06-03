Claquette 2.0

Discussion
👋 Hi Product Hunt community! I launched the first version of my app years ago here on Product Hunt and got a lot of useful feedback. After maintaining and improving the app over the years, I am finally able to launch a major new version today 🎉. Claquette is a native Mac application to view, capture & edit videos and GIFs. Here are some examples of what the app can do for you: ✂️ Does your video have the wrong dimensions? Use the built-in “Crop” tool to cut out the relevant portions of your content. The app comes with presets for social media services, that help you to find the right aspect ratio while cropping. 📹 Want to record your screen and share the video with a colleague? Claquette can record the contents of your Mac’s screen while also capturing your webcam and microphone. It can also visualize interactions such as mouse clicks and drag & drop. 🧙♂️Want to attach a catchy GIF to a newsletter but that file is so huge? The integrated GIF optimizer helps you to create high-quality GIFs while keeping the file size low. It also hands you the tools to fine-tune your results. (e.g. number of colors, dimensions, …) ⏰ The video is too long? Use “Trim” to remove unwanted scenes from your video or screen recording. 📏 Does your content have the wrong size or format? No problem. Claquette can resize your footage and re-export with the new size. It can also freely convert between all formats it supports: H.264, HEVC, ProRes, animated GIF, animated PNG I’d love to hear your feedback, Thomas
@calum Great question! I'd say the main new features are: 🎬 Movie Import & Conversion 📱 iOS Device Capturing 🎆 Click Effect Visualizations 🌙 Dark Mode Support (and overall better macOS integration) Initially Claquette was only a screen recorder with GIF capabilities and couldn't import/convert videos. But I got a lot of feedback from users that told me they were recording their videos with Claquette, so that they can use its great GIF compression. The Framer team even wrote a nice blog post about their process: https://www.framer.com/blog/post... So supporting video import directly was very high on my TODO list for 2.0.
@weichsel Brilliant, thanks for sharing! I've been using GIPHY Capture for some time, because I thought it was the only GIF capture tool, but was disappointed it didn't have many advanced features. Very excited to find another tool with more advanced features especially for GIF compression, this should be very helpful for sharing GIFs on Twitter! Congrats on the launch!
looks good and works smoothly
