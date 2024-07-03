Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Clappy
Clappy
Kudos app for Slack
Visit
Upvote 24
30% off for first year
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The simplest and most-affordable kudos app for Slack. Clappy is a must-have for every remote/hybrid company. Made with love by BuddiesHR.com 💜
Launched in
Slack
Remote Work
Human Resources
by
Clappy
Postman Recorder by DevTools
Ad
Export Postman APIs from browser
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Clappy
Kudos app for Slack
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Clappy by
Clappy
was hunted by
Fabien Pinel
in
Slack
,
Remote Work
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Fabien Pinel
and
J.Y
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
Clappy
is not rated yet. This is Clappy's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report