ClapOrSlap is like Tinder for Products. You can slap or clap ๐Ÿ‘ a product without knowing its number of upvotes ๐Ÿ‘ or makers on product hunt.

#WEIRD-Fact : 121 people have slapped Tesla ๐Ÿคจ.

#FUN-Fact : Ship 2.0 got the most claps ๐Ÿ’“