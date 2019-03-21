ClapOrSlap is like Tinder for Products. You can slap or clap 👏 a product without knowing its number of upvotes 👍 or makers on product hunt.
#WEIRD-Fact : 121 people have slapped Tesla 🤨.
#FUN-Fact : Ship 2.0 got the most claps 💓
Reviews
- Pros:
clapsCons:
slaps
Fajar Siddiq has used this product for one day.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
SiddhantMaker@thisissidhant
Hi Makers 👋, I have built a fun product - claporslap👏. While upvoting on PH people unconsciously upvote the product with highest upvotes or because of a bias towards a makers. So some of the good products never see the light of the day. ClapOrSlap shows you a recent random product without any upvotes or the name of the maker. It is an experiment to prove the above hypothesis. So far, we have seen some popular products getting a significant number of slaps. I will release the stats 📈 soon . Happy clapping👏 or slapping 😜
Gautam Jain@gautam__jain
Oh Ship 2.0 got a lot of claps ! Need to try it. :D
Gautam Jain@gautam__jain
@thisissidhant Tried ClapOrSlap ! Fun product :)
