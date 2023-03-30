Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Claid.ai
See Claid.ai’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Claid AI Scene Creation
Claid AI Scene Creation
Create beautiful product ads in seconds with AI
Visit
Upvote 26
6 months 20% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Claid Scene Creation uses generative AI to insert products into realistic scenes and allows users to customize them for brand requirements. Transform simple product images to stunning photoshoots in minutes for marketing, social media and ads.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo editing
by
Claid.ai
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
Claid.ai
Create great product images in seconds with AI-powered API
17
reviews
541
followers
Follow for updates
Claid AI Scene Creation by
Claid.ai
was hunted by
Sofiia Shvets
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo editing
. Made by
Sofiia Shvets
,
Sergey Zinchenko
and
Vladislav Pranskevičius
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Claid.ai
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on August 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
26
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report