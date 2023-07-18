Products
Claap for Linear
The fastest way to capture and fix bugs
Want crystal clear bug reports in seconds, not minutes? 🎥 Any time you spot a bug, record a 15-second video ✨ Create a Linear issue directly from Claap 📺 Watch Claap videos directly from Linear
Launched in
Productivity
Software Engineering
by
Claap
About this launch
Claap
Screen recording. Meeting recording. Video wiki. One place.
103
reviews
1.1K
followers
Follow for updates
Claap for Linear by
Claap
was hunted by
Pierre Touzeau
in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
. Made by
Pierre Touzeau
,
Robin Bonduelle
,
Antonio Munoz
,
Sean Tiffonnet ▲
,
Ângela Guedes
,
Aurélien Dupays Dexemple
,
Patrick Mézard
,
Mohamed Said Bouksiaa
,
Piotr Pawlik
,
Paul Leseute
,
Max Gayler
,
Mariano Gonzalez
,
Thomas Hernandez
and
Rémy Loubradou
. Featured on July 20th, 2023.
Claap
is rated
5/5 ★
by 94 users. It first launched on April 14th, 2021.
Upvotes
45
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
