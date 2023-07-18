Products
This is the latest launch from Claap
See Claap’s 3 previous launches
Claap for Linear

The fastest way to capture and fix bugs

Free Options
Embed
Want crystal clear bug reports in seconds, not minutes? 🎥 Any time you spot a bug, record a 15-second video ✨ Create a Linear issue directly from Claap 📺 Watch Claap videos directly from Linear
Launched in
Productivity
Software Engineering
 by
Claap
About this launch
Claap
Screen recording. Meeting recording. Video wiki. One place.
1.1K
Claap for Linear by
was hunted by
Pierre Touzeau
in Productivity, Software Engineering. Made by
Pierre Touzeau
,
Robin Bonduelle
,
Antonio Munoz
,
Sean Tiffonnet ▲
,
Ângela Guedes
,
Aurélien Dupays Dexemple
,
Patrick Mézard
,
Mohamed Said Bouksiaa
,
Piotr Pawlik
,
Paul Leseute
,
Max Gayler
,
Mariano Gonzalez
,
Thomas Hernandez
and
Rémy Loubradou
Featured on July 20th, 2023.
Claap
Claap is rated 5/5 by 94 users. It first launched on April 14th, 2021.
45
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-