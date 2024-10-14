Launches
Get X-Ray Vision on sales calls: 💬 Ask anything to refine closing strategy ✨ Extract insights with MEDDIC, SPICED, or BANT 📈 AI delivers stats and recommendations 📹 Analyze objections, competitors, pricing with Magic Clips
Launched in
Productivity
Sales
Virtual Assistants
by
Claap
Claap 3.0 by
Claap
was hunted by
Pierre Touzeau
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Pierre Touzeau
,
Robin Bonduelle
,
Thomas Hernandez
,
Patrick Mézard
,
Mohamed Said Bouksiaa
,
Rémy Loubradou
,
Paul Leseute
,
Max Gayler
,
Antonio Muñoz Torres
and
Mariano Gonzalez
. Featured on October 15th, 2024.
Claap
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 102 users. It first launched on April 14th, 2021.
Upvotes
97
Comments
33
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
