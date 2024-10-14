  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Claap
    See Claap’s 4 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Claap 3.0

    Claap 3.0

    AI sales assistant: ask anything about your deals

    Free Options
    Get X-Ray Vision on sales calls: 💬 Ask anything to refine closing strategy ✨ Extract insights with MEDDIC, SPICED, or BANT 📈 AI delivers stats and recommendations 📹 Analyze objections, competitors, pricing with Magic Clips
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Sales
    Virtual Assistants
     by
    Claap
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    lemlist
    Linear
    Attio
    About this launch
    ClaapAI Sales Assistant: ask anything about your deals
    111reviews
    1.2K
    followers
    Claap 3.0 by
    Claap
    was hunted by
    Pierre Touzeau
    in Productivity, Sales, Virtual Assistants. Made by
    Pierre Touzeau
    ,
    Robin Bonduelle
    ,
    Thomas Hernandez
    ,
    Patrick Mézard
    ,
    Mohamed Said Bouksiaa
    ,
    Rémy Loubradou
    ,
    Paul Leseute
    ,
    Max Gayler
    ,
    Antonio Muñoz Torres
    and
    Mariano Gonzalez
    . Featured on October 15th, 2024.
    Claap
    is rated 4.9/5 by 102 users. It first launched on April 14th, 2021.
    Upvotes
    97
    Vote chart
    Comments
    33
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -