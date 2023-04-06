Products
This is the latest launch from Claap
See Claap’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Claap 2.0

Claap 2.0

Screen recording, meeting recording, video wiki, one place

Free Options
Embed
Too many meetings? We can help with that 👇 🎥 Replace your next meeting with a short video and get feedback faster ✨ Record the meetings you keep with AI notes and transcripts 📺 Scale your team’s knowledge with a video workspace designed for your org
Launched in Web App, Productivity, Meetings
Claap
About this launch
Claap
86reviews
210
followers
Claap 2.0 by
Claap
was hunted by
Jonathan Widawski
in Web App, Productivity, Meetings. Made by
Robin Bonduelle
,
Pierre Touzeau
,
Thomas Hernandez
,
Sean Tiffonnet ▲
,
Ângela Guedes
,
Aurélien Dupays Dexemple
,
Patrick Mézard
,
Mohamed Said Bouksiaa
,
Piotr Pawlik
,
Rémy Loubradou
,
Paul Leseute
,
Max Gayler
,
Antonio Muñoz Torres
and
Mariano Gonzalez
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
Claap
is rated 5/5 by 80 users. It first launched on April 14th, 2021.
