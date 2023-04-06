Products
This is the latest launch from Claap
See Claap’s 2 previous launches →
Claap 2.0
Claap 2.0
Screen recording, meeting recording, video wiki, one place
Upvote 123
30% discount for 6 months
•
Free Options
Too many meetings? We can help with that 👇 🎥 Replace your next meeting with a short video and get feedback faster ✨ Record the meetings you keep with AI notes and transcripts 📺 Scale your team’s knowledge with a video workspace designed for your org
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
+1 by
Claap
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Claap
Less meeting. More doing.
86
reviews
210
followers
Claap 2.0 by
Claap
was hunted by
Jonathan Widawski
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
. Made by
Robin Bonduelle
,
Pierre Touzeau
,
Thomas Hernandez
,
Sean Tiffonnet ▲
,
Ângela Guedes
,
Aurélien Dupays Dexemple
,
Patrick Mézard
,
Mohamed Said Bouksiaa
,
Piotr Pawlik
,
Rémy Loubradou
,
Paul Leseute
,
Max Gayler
,
Antonio Muñoz Torres
and
Mariano Gonzalez
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
Claap
is rated
5/5 ★
by 80 users. It first launched on April 14th, 2021.
Upvotes
123
Comments
78
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
