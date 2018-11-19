CityWood - Wooden Maps

CityWood
Handmade work brings the highest quality for details, so we carefully work on each wooden piece in our workshop. We mastered laser cut precision to work for us for the best possible effects. We work with interior designers and architects to create a modern minimalist design.
Hubert UzHunter@hubertuz · Architect
Hi Product Hunters! My name is Hubert and I am the designer of CityWood maps at https://theCityWood.com We are creating wooden maps for over a year now and have made more than 1000 maps so far, we would like to share this product with you. The maps are framed, boxed and ready to hang. Excited to be on Product Hunt and look forward to all your feedback. Thanks.
