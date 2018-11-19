CityWood creates handmade wooden maps. We mastered laser cut precision to work for us for the best possible effects. We work with interior designers and architects to create a modern minimalist design.
Hubert UzMaker@hubertuz · Architect
Hi Product Hunters! My name is Hubert and I am the designer of CityWood maps at https://theCityWood.com We are creating wooden maps for over a year now and have made more than 1000 maps so far, we would like to share this product with you. The maps are framed, boxed and ready to hang. Excited to be on Product Hunt and look forward to all your feedback. Thanks.
