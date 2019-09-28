CityVibes
A social network for your city.
Alberto Perez
Hey makers! We really wanted something where it was easy to see and share what is happening in cities, so my friend and I created CityVibes. Every city is geo-fenced and you can only share when you are in the parameters. We also implemented upVotes and downVotes to keep the post relevant to the city. You may look up another city but you won't be able to post to that city unless you are there. We are only on iOS at the moment but we hope to develop some useful features and rollout our android version. Please don't hesitate to provide any feedback.
