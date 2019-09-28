Log InSign up
CityVibes

A social network for your city.

CityVibes is a social network for your city. See what kind of vibes there are in your city, explore a new city, or share some vibes wherever you are.
Alberto Perez
Alberto Perez
Maker
Hey makers! We really wanted something where it was easy to see and share what is happening in cities, so my friend and I created CityVibes. Every city is geo-fenced and you can only share when you are in the parameters​. We also implemented upVotes and downVotes to keep the post relevant to the city. You may look up another city but you won't​ be able to post to that city unless you are there. We are only on iOS at the moment but we hope to develop​ some useful​ features and rollout our android version. Please don't hesitate to provide any feedback.
