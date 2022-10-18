Products
CityTwin - Private Preview
Ranked #6 for today
CityTwin - Private Preview
The super-app for the here and now
Search around you for what you are in the mood for. You do not have to make a choice between buying online or buying local, with CityTwin you could have both. All local brands build their digital twin, aka Circle, for you to explore and engage with.
Launched in
E-Commerce
,
Maps
,
Shopping
by
CityTwin Super-app
About this launch
CityTwin Super-app
Proudly local, going global!
CityTwin - Private Preview by
CityTwin Super-app
was hunted by
Adel Benazzouz
in
E-Commerce
,
Maps
,
Shopping
. Made by
Adel Benazzouz
and
Charaf Hormi
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
CityTwin Super-app
is not rated yet. This is CityTwin Super-app's first launch.
Upvotes
65
Comments
9
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#49
