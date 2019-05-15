CityFinder is a game where you have to find cities all around the world.
You can select between multiple categories.
If you succeed with a game you earn credits. These credits can be used to buy help during the games.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Máté TiborMaker@mate_tibor
The idea came last Christmas when I was playing a game with my cousins. One of them got a nice wall map. I looked up a city and they had to guess. Whoever got it right got a point. This is when I thought, I could be a good mobile app.
Upvote Share·