City Chase
City Chase
A digital hide & seek
A physical game inspired by the Scotland Yard board game played outside in the city in a group of 3+. One of the players becomes Mr. X, and the rest are Detectives whose goal it is to catch Mr. X. Go out, have fun and get your daily steps in!
About this launch
City Chase
Hide & seek turned digital
City Chase by
City Chase
was hunted by
Daniel Do
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Sasha Liutova
and
Mykhailo Liutov
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
City Chase
is not rated yet. This is City Chase's first launch.
