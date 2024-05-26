Launches
A digital hide & seek

Free
A physical game inspired by the Scotland Yard board game played outside in the city in a group of 3+. One of the players becomes Mr. X, and the rest are Detectives whose goal it is to catch Mr. X. Go out, have fun and get your daily steps in!
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
 by
City Chase
About this launch
22
followers
City Chase
was hunted by
Daniel Do
in Android, Health & Fitness. Made by
Sasha Liutova
and
Mykhailo Liutov
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is City Chase's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Day rank
-
Week rank
-