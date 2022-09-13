Products
Citator for iOS and iPadOS
Citator for iOS and iPadOS
All your quotes, stored in one place
From time to time you stumble upon quotes and passages of text, that are worth remembering.
Citator is a neat tool to capture them in a quick and easy way and also allows you to find them again when you need them.
Citator for iOS and iPadOS
About this launch
Citator for iOS and iPadOS
All your quotes. Stored in one place.
Citator for iOS and iPadOS by
Citator for iOS and iPadOS
was hunted by
Clemens M. Bauer
in
iOS
,
iPad
,
Apple
. Made by
Clemens M. Bauer
and
Matthias Gansrigler
. Featured on September 13th, 2022.
Citator for iOS and iPadOS
is not rated yet. This is Citator for iOS and iPadOS's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#55
