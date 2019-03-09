Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Citationsy for Chrome

Citationsy for Chrome

Cite anything in one-click right from Chrome

Cite websites, books, papers, articles, podcasts, songs, and much more using Citationsy. When you find a website or link you want to cite, simply click the Citationsy icon in the toolbar (*) and a little window will pop up to let you choose which one of your Citationsy projects you’d like to add the link to.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Makers
Cenk
Cenk
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Chris Messina
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
Super straight-forward and useful tool for creating properly-formatted citations. Makes giving credit where credit's due, easy!
Upvote ·