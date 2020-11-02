Cirrus v0.6

discussion
Stanley Lim
MakerI am a hidden frontend dev.
👋 Hi ProductHunt! I created Cirrus approximately 3 years ago as a project to learn more about web development. But over the course of that time, I have expanded the functionality to provide base styles not just for page layouts, but also for an extensive suite of components. The sole focus of this framework is to help any developer prototype their ideas as quickly as possible with a large collection of components (and this collection is still growing). However, I recognize that it is also crucial to be able to differentiate your design from what the framework offers by default, which is where the utility classes come in. For example, you can easily modify the existing design of a tile or card by using our secondary font, different colors, different alignments on a page (flex or grid), and so on. Another feature that Cirrus offers is being able to choose between two different builds. Not everyone needs every style, so the framework comes in 2 flavors: - The 'core' build only consisting of styles for layouts, standard controls like buttons, and utility classes. - The 'ext' build that consists of everything inside the 'core' build with styles for components and animations. Otherwise, if you use Sass in your project, you can simply import the styles that you need from the specific file. I know that setting up a new framework to test out your project with a new framework can be a pain, which is why I have worked on adding as many examples to the documentation itself and a REPL for you to write HTML and see the results right away. Anyway, I hope you will enjoy using it for your project as much as I enjoyed working on it!
