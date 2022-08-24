Products
Home
→
Product
→
Cirka
Cirka
Your personal budget, and a few helpful graphs
Cirka is an app that helps you create a budget, and removes the complexity of personal finances. Get an overview of your expenses and useful insight to help you understand you financial situation. Everyone should be in control of their money.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Money
,
Finance
+2 by
Cirka
About this launch
Cirka
Financial peace of mind
0
reviews
3
followers
Cirka by
Cirka
was hunted by
Søren Clausen
in
Analytics
,
Money
,
Finance
. Made by
Søren Clausen
Featured on August 26th, 2022.
Cirka
is not rated yet. This is Cirka's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#158
