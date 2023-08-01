Products
Circular Sync

Sync Salesforce and Postgres: alternative to Heroku Connect

Circular Sync brings all features of Postgres to Salesforce. How? We connect your Salesforce & Postgres to sync data both ways. All data actually lives in Postgres, but you can stay in Salesforce as your interface to read & write data.
Launched in
Sales
Data
Database
 by
Circular Sync
MarketWhite,LLC
MarketWhite,LLC
About this launch
Circular SyncTurn Salesforce into a Postgres UI
Circular Sync by
Circular Sync
was hunted by
Forrest Ortiz
in Sales, Data, Database. Made by
Forrest Ortiz
. Featured on August 7th, 2023.
Circular Sync
is not rated yet. This is Circular Sync's first launch.
