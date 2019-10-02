Circular™ Smart Ring
Circular is the smart ring that combines style with cutting edge technology to empower you to be more energetic and productive. We are going to be running pre-orders in November, subscribe to our newsletter on our website to get the best deals! :) -- Backstory -- We’re a diverse group of individuals with a shared passion for innovation. Our big “thing” is making sense of data to allow people to live to their fullest. Our initial idea was to create a device that would wake you up personally and silently because we were tired of getting woken up by the shrill sound of our siblings' / partners' alarm clocks. Our vision has led us all to embark on this crazy journey—combining the greatest tech of the past years to create a new generation of intuitive wearables. Imagine combining the power of AI, big data, miniaturization, and IOT together; THAT’S our goal. -- Our initial problem -- We always thought that wearables on the market were too bulky and too gadget-looking. Watches and bands are uncomfortable at night, and we don’t like to sleep with them. On top of all that, most wearable apps don’t offer an optimal user experience. We get tired of them very quickly because of their low material benefits, and inaccurate output data and the impersonal recommendations only add to our frustrations. Despite abandoning our wellness wearables, we still loved the benefits we were promised; and that’s how Circular was born. We’re taking wearable devices to a whole new level because we really believe in the power of assisted technology. By cross-analyzing your data day and night while taking into consideration your own personal history and habits, we are able to deliver a truly personal experience and not simply hand out raw data. It’s wellness, evolved. -- Available Features -- 1. 24/7 Activity Tracking - Quantify your physical activities with empowering metrics. Circular keeps track of your daily activities at ALL times so you can ensure you’re performing at your best. 2. Personalized Insights - Get real-time recommendations to optimize your daily habits. Experiencing energy lows? Not achieving your wellness goals? From poor sleep habits to activity “slumps,” Circular can help you figure out where you’re going wrong and how to fix it. 3. Smart Controls - Control your surroundings with a single touch. Phone ringing in the middle of a meeting? Silence it discreetly with a touch of your ring. Need a more upbeat track for your morning jog? Skip to the next track with a single tap. 4. Discreet Notifications - Connected, not distracted. Circular discreetly lets you know when you’ve received a new text, call, or social notification so you don’t have to stay glued to your phone 24/7. 5. Intelligent Alarm - Finally a good waking experience. Smart, noninvasive, and silent at the same time. Circular can study your sleep and smoothly wake you up during the light sleep stage thanks to silent vibrations. 6. Heart Rate Tracking - Know your body’s limits (and push them). 7. Sleep Monitoring - Understand and improve your sleep with simple and impactful insights. Circular analyses your body signals during your sleep to help you keep track of its efficacy and make improvements. But what Circular does best is synthesize and analyze your body signals (night and day!) for unique recommendations and advanced wellness correlations to improve your well-being. We track: During the night: Sleep and wake tracking, Disturbances, light REM and deep sleep, Optimal sleep time identification, Circadian rhythm, Heart Rate Variability, Tranquility, Sleep quality score and more. During the day: Activity recognition, Activity intensity, Continuous, real time & resting heart rate, Maximum heart rate, Recovery, Blood oxygen levels, Energy levels, Calories burned and more. -- The Design -- When working out, we don’t want to wear a device made of precious gems; neither do we want to wear a plastic-looking device to an elegant event. We believe that wearables should seamlessly blend into our everyday lives, and that’s exactly what Circular does. It’s scratch resistant, water resistant, and you can switch up your style to fit the occasion with interchangeable titanium outer shells. We are starting off with 3 colors (rose gold, black fit and silver) and will be deigning more as we go! -- The Technology -- Circular allows for more reliable data capture and improved sensitivity by sitting closer to the nervous system than traditional wearables. But that’s not all—we’re taking wearable tech to the next level by establishing baselines for users instead of just measuring metrics and spitting out raw data. The ring includes an infrared Heart Rate sensor as well as an accelerometer. Both sensors allow for great precision when it comes to sleep phases and activity detection. Circular has built in data storage, 2 days battery life, is waterproof and scratch resistant, hypo allergenic, is only 4 grams and connects to you phone via bluetooth. -- Our Vision -- We are trying to build the next generation of wearable devices. Products that are truly useful to you by developing a scoring and recommendation system that is truly personal to you with state of the art machine learning models. But our end goal is also to develop a companion that will be essential to the way we live, sleep and work. With evolving features surrounding the idea of how to gain energy and time everyday, we are also developing features surrounding health tracking and much more! We're super excited for the future :) -- Why Producthunt -- Let’s be honest with you; hardware is hard. We’re still a small company battling some of the largest competitors in the world. We believe that this is the best and most efficient way for us to get our product to open-minded and technology-enthusiastic people that can understand it before everyone else. That's why we are showcasing it on Product Hunt before our launch. If you are interested in Circular, the best way to help us would be by upvoting or by supporting us during our Kickstarter campaign in November! Don't hesitate to visit our website for more info :)
