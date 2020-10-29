discussion
Dave Schatz
MakerCo-Founder @ Circles
Hi Product Hunt - We're excited to introduce you to Circles for Zoom! Circles is built on top of Zoom and designed to maximize desktop space, give you more control over your Zoom calls, and make you more productive in your meetings. Circles turns each participant into a circle that you can resize and position anywhere on the screen so you can get read documents, take notes, and multitask during your calls. Circles uses Zoom's video infrastructure, so you'll continue to have the same high quality video meetings you're used to and be able to join your existing Zoom calls. Our goal is to make your Zoom meetings feel lighter-weight and easier, so you can have quick, frequent calls with the people you need when you need them. We're releasing updates frequently to continue delivering new functionality and an improved meeting experience every time. We'd love to get your feedback and we're happy to answer questions!
shawn roos
Product at Canva
Ive tried it a few weeks ago and loved it
Matthew RowlesAverage at best Software Engineer
Love this app. Thanks for giving us back our desktops!
