Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
12 Reviews
Matthew Gartland
My partner, @patflynn, and I spent oodles of time evaluating membership and community platform options for our new community for growth-minded entrepreneurs (SPI Pro). Most options presented one-size-fits-all models on how to build a community. Such "community in a box" approaches may be great for some creators, but not us. Circle was the only option that empowered us to structure and configure our multi-experiential community consistent with our big, unique vision. Along the way, we developed a close relationship with the founders—Sid, Andy, and Rudy. These guys live and breathe community, especially for creators. I'm continually blown away by how responsive they are to feedback and challenges to continually improve their product. Our collaborations proved so successful on both sides that, full disclosure, they invited Pat and me to be advisors. I'm so excited for other creators to discover Circle and explore its potential for their new (or existing) communities!
Upvote (10)Share
Maker
Hey Product Hunt fam! 👋 We decided to build Circle to make it easy to create your own thriving community. With Circle, you can bring together your discussions, memberships, and content — all under your own brand. There are now hundreds of engaged communities running on Circle. And our early customers have been *incredibly* valuable and generous — as their feedback has been the driving force behind the product we’ve built. The best-use cases for Circle include: - Course creators who want to add a community to their student experience - Memberships of all types, especially for newsletters and podcasts - Products and brands that let their customers connect with each other - Coaching communities and mastermind groups - Influencers and bloggers who want help their audience members connect with each other We’ve been heads down working on Circle for nine months. And we’d be grateful for any feedback on the product. And of course, feel free to give it a try (for free) at https://circle.so Thanks! 👋
Upvote (8)Share
HUGE fan of this product and this team. It fills a massive void.
Upvote (4)Share
I recently launched a community and did a lot of research on platforms before choosing Circle. I'm really happy with my choice. The app functions smoothly and has some great features and Zapier integrations. Most importantly the founders listen to their users and develop at lightning pace. Great work!
Upvote (3)Share
We're seeing sooo many creator tools emerging right now. Which is great! I'm curious which types of creators Circle is best for.
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@rrhoover Creators with an established audience and a brand! Or specifically - bloggers, course creators, newsletter writers, YouTubers, podcasters, community businesses. We support SSO integrations with + embed into a lot of other platforms and don't pretend to do it all (i.e. we work well w/ Memberstack/MemberSpace for memberships and payments, Teachable for courses, WordPress for blogs, etc)
Upvote (5)Share
@rrhoover From where I sit... - Authors who desire to build communities around the themes/ideas/skills of their books - Podcasters who want to provide more direct, engaging experiences for their listeners - Networks that want to add layers/dynamics into their communities (e.g. masterminds) - Coaches who offer (or want to over) an extension of their private coaching services - Course creators who want to create community around their instructional content I'm sure that @sidyadav has a better response :)
Upvote (1)Share