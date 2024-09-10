Launches
Cinnamon/kotaemon
An open-source RAG-based tool for chatting with documents.
This project serves as a functional RAG UI for both end users who want to do QA on their documents and developers who want to build their own RAG pipeline.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
by
Zinnect.com
About this launch
was hunted by
Zephyrion
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on September 11th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Cinnamon/kotaemon's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
