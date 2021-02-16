Cinema Time 2.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Maximilian
MakeriOS Developer & Designer
Hey all! I've been working on this update for over a year now and I'm incredibly proud to finally have it released. This update brings a new design, support for iOS context menus, improved sharing with universal links, alternative app icons, and more. I spent a lot of time working on the design for this update. I usually design my apps as I code, but for this update I spent a lot of time in Sketch thinking about each screen. In the previous version I overused blur and that made it difficult to parse information. I wanted this new design to make content readable and accessible. The result, I think, looks incredible. I hope y'all give it a try, and I'm happy to answer any questions.
Share