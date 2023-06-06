Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Cimon by Cycode
Cimon by Cycode
Runtime Security Solution for CI/CD Pipelines
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Cimon is a runtime security solution that detects and stops software supply-chain attacks on your pipeline, including those targeting SolarWinds and CodeCov, through easy onboarding and a developer-friendly experience
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
Security
by
Cimon by Cycode
Heep Boards
Ad
Connect talent with opportunities inside your network
About this launch
Cimon by Cycode
Runtime Security Solution for CI/CD Pipelines
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Cimon by Cycode by
Cimon by Cycode
was hunted by
Alex Ilgayev
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Security
. Made by
Alex Ilgayev
. Featured on June 12th, 2023.
Cimon by Cycode
is not rated yet. This is Cimon by Cycode's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report