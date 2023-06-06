Products
Cimon by Cycode

Cimon by Cycode

Runtime Security Solution for CI/CD Pipelines

Cimon is a runtime security solution that detects and stops software supply-chain attacks on your pipeline, including those targeting SolarWinds and CodeCov, through easy onboarding and a developer-friendly experience
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
Security
 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Alex Ilgayev
in Developer Tools, GitHub, Security. Made by
Alex Ilgayev
Featured on June 12th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Cimon by Cycode's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-