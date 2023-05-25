Get app
World's best AIs, at your fingertips

Supercharged AI assistant on WhatsApp. 💬 ChatGPT & Bard: write, read, talk, listen to them. 🎨 Dalle & StableDiffusion: create, transform, upscale using words, voice or a selfie of yourself. ⚡️ instant transcript, translation, and summarise using reactions.
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Conscious personal AI companion with long-term memory

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"There is lot of room for improvement on the onboarding, already got some ideas, but I would deeply appreciate any feedback you'd have on what's obvious to use and what isn't 😊 And of course, roast it! ✌️"

About this launch
was hunted by
Maël Harnois
in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Maël Harnois
. Featured on May 28th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Ciel's first launch.
