Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Cicada
Cicada
Build CI/CD pipelines in TypeScript & run them anywhere
Visit
Upvote 21
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Cicada is a modern CI/CD engine that lets you write your pipelines using TypeScript, rather than YAML. With Cicada, you can test jobs locally on your machine and run them in the cloud.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
Cicada.build
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience!
About this launch
Cicada.build
Build CI/CD pipelines in TypeScript and run them anywhere.
1
review
20
followers
Follow for updates
Cicada by
Cicada.build
was hunted by
Matt Schrage
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Matt Schrage
,
Grant
,
Bryn Jackson
,
Parssa Kyanzadeh
,
Chay Nabors
and
Brendan Falk
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Cicada.build
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Cicada.build's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report