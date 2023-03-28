Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Cicada
Cicada

Cicada

Build CI/CD pipelines in TypeScript & run them anywhere

Free
Embed
Cicada is a modern CI/CD engine that lets you write your pipelines using TypeScript, rather than YAML. With Cicada, you can test jobs locally on your machine and run them in the cloud.
Launched in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub by
Cicada.build
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience!
About this launch
Cicada.build
Cicada.buildBuild CI/CD pipelines in TypeScript and run them anywhere.
1review
20
followers
Cicada by
Cicada.build
was hunted by
Matt Schrage
in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Matt Schrage
,
Grant
,
Bryn Jackson
,
Parssa Kyanzadeh
,
Chay Nabors
and
Brendan Falk
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Cicada.build
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Cicada.build's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-