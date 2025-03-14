Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. ChurnDog
ChurnDog

ChurnDog

Recover lost revenue & keep more customers
Built for B2B SaaS, ChurnDog recovers lost revenue and prevents churn with automated workflows and real-time insights.
Free Options
Launch tags:
AnalyticsSaaSCRM

Meet the team

ChurnDog gallery image
ChurnDog gallery image
ChurnDog gallery image
ChurnDog gallery image
ChurnDog gallery image

Built with

About this launch
ChurnDog
ChurnDog
Recover Lost Revenue & Keep More Customers
57
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ChurnDog by
ChurnDog
was hunted by
Benjamin Dell
in Analytics, SaaS, CRM. Made by
Benjamin Dell
. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
ChurnDog
is not rated yet. This is ChurnDog's first launch.