Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ChurnDog
ChurnDog
Recover lost revenue & keep more customers
Visit
Upvote 57
Built for B2B SaaS, ChurnDog recovers lost revenue and prevents churn with automated workflows and real-time insights.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Analytics
•
SaaS
•
CRM
30% Launch Discount
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
ChurnDog
Recover Lost Revenue & Keep More Customers
Follow
57
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ChurnDog by
ChurnDog
was hunted by
Benjamin Dell
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
CRM
. Made by
Benjamin Dell
. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
ChurnDog
is not rated yet. This is ChurnDog's first launch.