Church Nerds
Church Nerds
Church Software Management company for non-techie staff
Let the team of experts at Church Nerds manage your church's software, automate your apps, and take your church to the next level - all for less than the cost of one part-time staff member.
Launched in
API
,
CRM
,
Database
by
Church Nerds
The makers of Church Nerds
About this launch
Church Nerds
Church Software Management company for non-techie staff
Church Nerds by
Church Nerds
was hunted by
Trey Lavergne
in
API
,
CRM
,
Database
. Made by
Trey Lavergne
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
Church Nerds
is not rated yet. This is Church Nerds's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#84
Report