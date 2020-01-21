  1. Home
  2.  → Chupspace

Chupspace

Connecting creative professionals to unique locations

A peer-to-peer marketplace that connects creative professionals to unique spaces that is previously unavailable for photo shooting, meetings, events or anything else. We want to make it easy for people to book or earn with a space at www.chupspace.com
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Justin Tai
Justin Tai
Maker
Hey, I'm Justin from Malaysia. We enable previously unavailable spaces -- think outside service hours and spaces not used often to people who needs it. Imagine a budding entrepreneur renting a whole restaurant once a month for his own pop up restaurant. Our goal is to create a new way of how people access spaces, for basically any kinds of purpose they have in mind, and empower creatives to create, execute and be inspired.
UpvoteShare