Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Justin Tai
Maker
Hey, I'm Justin from Malaysia. We enable previously unavailable spaces -- think outside service hours and spaces not used often to people who needs it. Imagine a budding entrepreneur renting a whole restaurant once a month for his own pop up restaurant. Our goal is to create a new way of how people access spaces, for basically any kinds of purpose they have in mind, and empower creatives to create, execute and be inspired.
UpvoteShare