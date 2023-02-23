Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Chunky
Chunky
Ranked #20 for today

Chunky

Create specialized GPT-powered agents for your company

Free Options
Embed
Quickly & easily create your own GPT-powered, specialized agents. Create chatbots that behave similar to ChatGPT but are trained on your own data. Smart specialized chatbots for your website or knowledge base bots for your team. Simply with a Google Sheet!
Launched in Artificial Intelligence by
Chunky
LearnWorlds
LearnWorlds
Ad
All-in-one platform to build scalable learning & training programs

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I would love to hear what you would do with this, where you would want to integrate this and maybe if you have alternative data-sources (like notion) you would like to see support for. Any other feedback is welcome too ofcourse!"

Chunky
The makers of Chunky
About this launch
Chunky
ChunkyCreate specialized GPT-powered agents for your company
1review
14
followers
Chunky by
Chunky
was hunted by
Rik Van Kerckhoven
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Rik Van Kerckhoven
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
Chunky
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Chunky's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#156