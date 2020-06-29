Deals
Chudu Virtual Spaces
Play around, meet friends, study or party with avatars!
Chudo is a social platform where you engage with avatars: play around, meet with friends, study or party. The characters are generated and animated with AI.
Chudo is launching virtual spaces on mobile to enable avatar based distant socializing
May 4, 2020 At the intersection of communication and entertainment, Chudo™ is delivering avatar technologies powered by AI to connect and engage people in the virtual space on several platforms, starting with mobile. Distant socializing is becoming the new norm. The usage of digital workflow platforms is increasing with the recent remote-work boom.
How Global Quarantine Popularized Virtual Social Platforms. | Hacker Noon
Distant socializing is becoming the new norm. With the COVID-19 outbreak spreading across the globe, people on all continents are isolating themselves at home to fight the pandemic. In the meantime, basic social needs don't disappear, which not only boosts the usage of digital workflow platforms [ 1], but also highlights the value of virtual platforms at large.
