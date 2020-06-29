  1. Home
Chudo Virtual Spaces

Play around, meet friends, study or party with avatars!

Chudo is a social platform where you engage with avatars: play around, meet with friends, study or party. The characters are generated and animated with AI.
Chudo is launching virtual spaces on mobile to enable avatar based distant socializingMay 4, 2020 At the intersection of communication and entertainment, Chudo™ is delivering avatar technologies powered by AI to connect and engage people in the virtual space on several platforms, starting with mobile. Distant socializing is becoming the new norm. The usage of digital workflow platforms is increasing with the recent remote-work boom.
How Global Quarantine Popularized Virtual Social Platforms. | Hacker NoonDistant socializing is becoming the new norm. With the COVID-19 outbreak spreading across the globe, people on all continents are isolating themselves at home to fight the pandemic. In the meantime, basic social needs don't disappear, which not only boosts the usage of digital workflow platforms [ 1], but also highlights the value of virtual platforms at large.
Ashot Gabrelyanov
Maker
@chrismessina , thank you for hunting! Hey hunters, The 2020 virus outbreak has drastically affected the global population in terms of day-to-day socializing and also work organization. To serve the market demand, we are updating Chudo, releasing virtual spaces with avatars called “Islands” as a tool for distant socializing. Engaging in one digital habitat, the avatars’ audio streams are played as expressive animations. Users can also interact with each other with personalized emotes. This MVP on mobile is allowing us to test out our avatar technologies in the 3D space and find more specific use cases for the feature. Then we’re planning to expand to new platforms (Oculus, possibly desktop) and tackle specific use cases for virtual gatherings. 🙏 We would appreciate the PH community to share thoughts and ideas on what use cases we should tackle (e.g. virtual concerts, classrooms). You are welcomed to leave your comments below.
Philipp Batura
Love that Chudo generates avatars with AI. I've never come across anything like this feature in any other product. Great work, keep it up 🌟
