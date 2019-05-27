Chudo creates your digital twin automatically. Take a selfie with in-app camera and you will get a digital copy of yourself in a second.
In Chudo's keyboard you are emoji. Express yourself with in-app chats using 3D live personalized sticker pack.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ashot GabrelyanovMaker@gabrelyanov · Magic (Best Apps of 2017). Chudo.
Hey hunters! We’re proud to announce that the new version of Chudo Messenger is available on the App Store and Google Play. Chudo's Revolutionary Features: - Fully personalized human-like avatars generated by machine learning in just one second from a selfie shot. - Multi-platform technology supported by over a billion devices including budget Android phones and Apple's iPhone 5S. - Personal animated stickers. Feel free to try out Chudo, but bear in mind this is still a very early version of the app. We continue to improve our personalization technology with each and every app update. And don't forget to share your feedback with us!
Upvote (1)Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Whats new in this update?
Upvote Share·