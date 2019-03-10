Log InSign up
Chronomics

See how your environment and lifestyle affects your DNA 🧬

Do you have DNA? Of course you do. You're human. Did you know that it is possible to know your biological age, your body composition and how you have been affected by smoke exposure? These are things you can actually measure for the first time.
We Are More Than Our DNAIt is not rare to hear people saying over a glass of wine in a friendly gathering that scientists overreact with smoking risks. To make themselves believable, they bring live examples of relatives-who were heavy smokers- and outlived their habits.
Chronomics secures £1.1m funding led by Anthemis and SOSV | Business Leader NewsChronomics has successfully secured more than £1.12m in funding, including significant investment from venture capital firm Anthemis, and follow on funding from SOSV, one of the world's most active early-stage biotech investors. The four founders of Chronomics are leading in their respective fields.
Epigenetics and the assessment of ageingRecent advances in DNA science, partly driven by the recognised advantages when matched with personalised medicine, are making it easier to peer through the molecular mechanisms that help drive our health and wellbeing. In particular, epigenetic advances are providing an even wider perspective on how our lifestyle and environment can impact our health.
Discussion
Rod Mallo Leiva Hunter @rodrigo_mallo_leiva · VC. Recovering entrepreneur.
We were the first institutional investors in the company when the team was working on their first prototype/idea. The basic premise is that: your whole genome is fixed from birth - that's 3.2 billion letters of information that make up your DNA, however, your lifestyle and the environment can change how that information expresses itself. Epigenetics is the study of those changes. Their test can show how your environment and lifestyle affect you at a DNA level. They are the first company in the world to do this. They just launched their first product.
