Chrono Piano
Chrono Piano
Play the current date and time as music
Chrono Piano is a live music player generates piano music based on the current date and time. Each digit from the date and time corresponds to a musical note. The date digits create the bass and the time digits form the melody.
Launched in
Web App
Music
Entertainment
by
Chrono Piano
Fireberry
About this launch
Chrono Piano
Play the current date and time as music
Chrono Piano by
Chrono Piano
was hunted by
Aiden I.
in
Web App
,
Music
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Aiden I.
. Featured on June 29th, 2024.
Chrono Piano
is not rated yet. This is Chrono Piano's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
