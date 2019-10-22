Chrome Extension Manager by cloudHQ
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Maker
Hi 👋 hunters! This was a labor of love. As you've probably noticed, we're trying to release a new Google Chrome extension each week for you (#goals). But it can get confusing for some people to use so many Chrome extensions all at once, so we made them a tool that lets them manage all of their extensions easily and quickly. Read on! Declutter your Chrome extensions and manage them with ease. ⛔ Problem 1: Many people are unaware that they installed Chrome extensions at all. You'll be able to see any "hidden" extensions and apps that run in background, so that you can protect yourself from malware or malicious extensions and apps. ⛔ Problem 2: Many people experience a slow down on their browser experience without realizing that it's due to one of their Chrome extensions that are not optimizing their browser speed. ⛔ Problem 3: Many people use free ad blockers or maybe coupon Chrome extensions who have no privacy or security policy! Those Chrome extensions are usually using user data in ways that their users may not be aware of. This new Chrome extension is a simple solution that lets you: ✅ View all your installed Chrome extensions ✅ Quickly enable or disable certain Chrome extensions ✅ Group your extensions ✅ Enable or disable your Chrome extension groups (like the Chrome extension group "shopping", for example) This gives you full control of the management of your Google Chrome extensions. cloudHQ is an established company serving over 4M customers globally, with a strict privacy (https://cloudhq.net/privacy) and security (https://cloudhq.net/security) policy. We are safe to use, and we are helping to educate our customers about how they can enjoy their Chrome extensions without compromising their personal data or browser speed experiences. cloudHQ. Helping your productivity, 1 click at a time.
