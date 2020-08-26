discussion
Ryan Fitzgerald
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 @chrismessina , thanks for hunting me! I’m really excited to share what that I've been working on for the past couple months. Chrome Extension Kit is a series of HTML and React starter templates I built and have used over time for all of my own Chrome extension projects. Whether you're new to extension development or experienced, the kit is meant to save you time by providing a number of common extension starting points so you can grab one and start developing without having to worry about typical boilerplate and setup. I'm constantly trying to add more starters to the kit as I come across ideas or get feedback, but currently it has: 🎉 7 React Starter Templates (with utility scripts) Starter project files and manifest built out with React. Also includes scripts for a local dev environment and to automatically build / ZIP your extension for easy publishing to the web store. 🎉 6 HTML/JS/CSS Starter Templates Starter project files and manifest built out with basic HTML, CSS, and JS. Starter types include content scripts, browser actions, new tab overrides, browser storage, and more. 🎉 3 Fully Functional Example Extensions Source code of three fully functional and feature complete Chrome extensions for reference or inspiration, including extensions currently live in the web store with thousands of active users. 🎉 Ebook with Growth Tips and Tricks Explains how to use the kit and the example extensions, a guide on prepping your extension for production and publishing to the web store, and tips and tricks on growing your extension. Please let me know what you think in the comments!
