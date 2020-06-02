  1. Home
Chroma Slide

Colorful arcade game, all ad-revenue goes to COVID-19 relief

Chroma Slide is a colorful and challenging free mobile game. All ad revenue goes towards fight COVID-19, empowering you to ignite global change while having fun.
Discussion
Dakota Goldberg
Hunter
I absolutely love this game and its mission! It is exciting to see how the power of mobile gaming can accelerate the fight against global issues.
