discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mike Kane
Maker
I’m a dad of a 2 1/2 year old and an 1 year old, and now that it’s Xmas time they get so excited about Xmas lights! So I drove them around and quickly realized I had no plan and the kids started crying Bc I didn’t know where the good displays were located. So I looked around and found nothing great. So I created an app called ChristmasPrism https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ch... that allows families to share their house decor and allows others to find it and navigate to it. It’s all around social distancing family fun. In our first week we had over 600 signups and endless sharing with more houses coming in everyday. The community loves it. It’s totally free. No ads or anything. I just wanted to make something special in these dark times.
Share