Christmas Design Kit

176 Figma Design Templates for startups

Design Tools
Social Media Tools
Branding
+ 1
#1 Product of the DayToday
176 Customizable Figma Templates special for Product Hunt, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and IndieHackers. Increase your engagement, celebrate the main event of the year together with your audience. Merry Christmas!
13 Reviews2.3/5
Oleksandr Nedobitkov
Maker
Web Developer
💬 Hello, world! ❄️ Christmas is almost here! And everyone knows that Christmas is not only a huge holiday but as well an opportunity to increase the engagement with your customers. 💎 Our Design Kit is easily customizable templates created specifically for Startups in order to help them to get a more loyal audience. We want to tell you about some features of the Christmas Design Kit: 💪 176 Unique Design Assets for Startups 😳 Product Hunt, Blogs, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Indiehackers 🔥 Lifetime deal 👥 Real-time Collaboration ⚡️ Start Instantly 📝 Detailed instruction for newbies 🔮 Figma Based We did some researches so we can with confidence that: 💸 It will Increase your Social Medias Reach ⏳ It will Save you up to 72 hours and more than 150$ 😊 No Design Skills are required Thank you a lot for your attention. Please give me the feedback and let’s talk about my product! Good luck and Merry Christmas, ❤️
Max Rand
Developer
Congrats on the launch! Good templates, looking forward for updates
Oleksandr Nedobitkov
Maker
Web Developer
@realmaxrand Max, thank you so much for beta-testing our product and leaving this comment!
John Russo
Looks nice! Pictures, by the way, look pretty good! Wish you good luck with the launch! Guys, I have actually beta-tested this product and it helped me to increase my engagement.
Oleksandr Nedobitkov
Maker
Web Developer
@john_russo John, it was a pleasure to work with you during the beta-test! Good luck with your agency!
Victor PonamariovAuthor of pingr.io
I love your colors guys, green & red :) Happy Christmas!
Oleksandr Nedobitkov
Maker
Web Developer
@victor_ponamariov Victor, thank you for your feedback! Happy Christmas, too)
Alex CarreyFounder of Templion :)
Oleksandr, congrats on your launch! I bought this Kit and can say that this product is really great. However, you should add more examples of templates to your web site.
Oleksandr Nedobitkov
Maker
Web Developer
@alex__carrey Alex, thanks for supporting my work! I will add more examples to explore really soon)
