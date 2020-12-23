Christmas Design Kit
💬 Hello, world! ❄️ Christmas is almost here! And everyone knows that Christmas is not only a huge holiday but as well an opportunity to increase the engagement with your customers. 💎 Our Design Kit is easily customizable templates created specifically for Startups in order to help them to get a more loyal audience. We want to tell you about some features of the Christmas Design Kit: 💪 176 Unique Design Assets for Startups 😳 Product Hunt, Blogs, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Indiehackers 🔥 Lifetime deal 👥 Real-time Collaboration ⚡️ Start Instantly 📝 Detailed instruction for newbies 🔮 Figma Based We did some researches so we can with confidence that: 💸 It will Increase your Social Medias Reach ⏳ It will Save you up to 72 hours and more than 150$ 😊 No Design Skills are required Thank you a lot for your attention. Please give me the feedback and let’s talk about my product! Good luck and Merry Christmas, ❤️
@realmaxrand Max, thank you so much for beta-testing our product and leaving this comment!
Looks nice! Pictures, by the way, look pretty good! Wish you good luck with the launch! Guys, I have actually beta-tested this product and it helped me to increase my engagement.
@john_russo John, it was a pleasure to work with you during the beta-test! Good luck with your agency!
I love your colors guys, green & red :) Happy Christmas!
@victor_ponamariov Victor, thank you for your feedback! Happy Christmas, too)
Oleksandr, congrats on your launch! I bought this Kit and can say that this product is really great. However, you should add more examples of templates to your web site.
@alex__carrey Alex, thanks for supporting my work! I will add more examples to explore really soon)