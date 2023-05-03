Products
Home
→
Product
→
Chowder
Chowder
Turn your fans into soup-er fans
Chowder is a platform for brands to grow their social reach and build community loyalty by rewarding their audience for social engagement and other meaningful interactions.
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
SaaS
by
Chowder
About this launch
Chowder
Turn your fans into soup-er fans
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Chowder by
Chowder
was hunted by
Gordon Li
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Gordon Li
and
AC Pixel
. Featured on May 28th, 2023.
Chowder
is not rated yet. This is Chowder's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
