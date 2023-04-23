Products
Home
→
Product
→
ChowAI
ChowAI
Cooking African with AI
A platform that leverages the power of AI to curate and personalize meal recommendations and planning options for users making it easy for users to incorporate African cuisine into their daily lives.
Launched in
Drinking
Cooking
Artificial Intelligence
by
ChowAI
About this launch
ChowAI
Cooking African with AI
ChowAI by
ChowAI
was hunted by
Nwosu Rosemary
in
Drinking
,
Cooking
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nwosu Rosemary
. Featured on May 8th, 2023.
ChowAI
is not rated yet. This is ChowAI's first launch.
