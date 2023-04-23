Products
ChowAI

Cooking African with AI

A platform that leverages the power of AI to curate and personalize meal recommendations and planning options for users making it easy for users to incorporate African cuisine into their daily lives.
Launched in
Drinking
Cooking
Artificial Intelligence
 by
About this launch
ChowAI by
was hunted by
Nwosu Rosemary
in Drinking, Cooking, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Nwosu Rosemary
. Featured on May 8th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is ChowAI's first launch.
