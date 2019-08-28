Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Chosen App
Chosen App
Onlineinteraction and review generation for localbusiness
Marketing
The Chosen app is an online all-in-one tool that allows small and medium local business owners to manage all stages of client communication, from collecting reviews and feedback to getting insightful statistics — all from a unified dashboard.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Meet Chosen: a Marketing Tool for Local Business
Chosen has also started a blog with tips & insights on: How to configure and manage Facebook, Google and Yelp for business. How to make the most of customer feedback for business growth. Generally, how to get more with the same effort (an even save time!).
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send