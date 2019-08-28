Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Chosen App

Chosen App

Onlineinteraction and review generation for localbusiness

The Chosen app is an online all-in-one tool that allows small and medium local business owners to manage all stages of client communication, from collecting reviews and feedback to getting insightful statistics — all from a unified dashboard.
Meet Chosen: a Marketing Tool for Local BusinessChosen has also started a blog with tips & insights on: How to configure and manage Facebook, Google and Yelp for business. How to make the most of customer feedback for business growth. Generally, how to get more with the same effort (an even save time!).
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment