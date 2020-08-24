discussion
Emily Smith
Maker
Hi there! I’m Emily, the founder of Chorus. I started Chorus because I saw, after many years of online dating, how apathetic and lonely dating apps had become. First, I started writing about it — a lot (https://medium.com/@emjsmith). But I also wanted to address it head on. I started dating before the apps (when we mostly met through friends), and I wanted to create a way for friends to continue supporting each other. Friends have always been on the front lines of navigating relationships. There’s no reason that should stop just because it’s moving online. You always swipe for other people on Chorus; we’re all about friends helping friends. In the wake of COVID-19, dating has gotten even stranger. Our response was to launch Dating Roulette. You still can’t swipe for yourself—we’re over that—but every Mon / Wed / Fri, Daters can set themselves to “active” and we’ll pair you on 5 minute video chats with people who meet your preferences. It’s like Houseparty, but with people you want to date :) In Before Times our lives were filled with chance encounters—striking up a conversation on the subway or grocery line, meeting a new face at a bar. With Dating Roulette, our goal is to bring back serendipity. A first meeting should not be a first date. It’s like bumping into someone—a low pressure way to meet new faces ... from your couch. If you have any questions or feedback please email us anytime (hello@getchorus.co)! We’re a female-led team who understand—on a deeply personal level—that today’s online dating is making us all a little more lonely. And it doesn’t have to be so bad. Enjoy!
This is the best concept I've ever encountered in the "online dating" market. I love the spontaneity of the meetings, and the extremely low-pressure stakes.
