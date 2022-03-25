Products
Chords in Keys
Chords in Keys
Play chords of major & minor keys in the browser
Web App
+ 2
A simple web app that lets you play the chords for major and minor keys, allowing you to quickly try out different musical ideas and come up with interesting chord progressions.
