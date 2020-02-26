Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Simon Leeb
Maker
Hi everybody! A few weeks ago two remarkable musicians, Martin Gasselsberger and Klaus Dickbauer, approached me to help with polishing up a music play-along app they had developed a while ago. I was blown away by the quality of the sounds and immediately said yes. This is no toy, but a serious tool for improving your Jazz, Blues, and Pop game. If you are into improvising, chords, practicing along real music, you should really give this a try! They will also need help in the marketing department, but I thought I'd share this on product hunt to get the word out.
UpvoteShare