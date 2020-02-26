  1. Home
ChordMill

Music play along app for all instruments and voices

Build your own sound landscapes with meticulously produced Jazz and Blues sequences, chord progressions, and grooves.
For music students and teachers, professionals and amateurs, for all instruments and voices.
Real music, from real musicians!
Try it for free.
Simon Leeb
Maker
Hi everybody! A few weeks ago two remarkable musicians, Martin Gasselsberger and Klaus Dickbauer, approached me to help with polishing up a music play-along app they had developed a while ago. I was blown away by the quality of the sounds and immediately said yes. This is no toy, but a serious tool for improving your Jazz, Blues, and Pop game. If you are into improvising, chords, practicing along real music, you should really give this a try! They will also need help in the marketing department, but I thought I'd share this on product hunt to get the word out.
