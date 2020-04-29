Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Sergey Bogdanov
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Are you staying at home and looking for ways to spend your time more productively? ChordIQ is the perfect option. It will help you develop your music skills with dozens of training games. Staff games help you to learn notes, note values, key signatures, and intervals, along with scales and chords. You will be able to remember chords and scales in different keys. Use ear-training games to practice notes, intervals, and chords. You can also practice singing or playing notes using your guitar, piano, saxophone, violin, or any other instrument. ChordIQ is available for iPhone/iPad/Android: http://chordiq.info/app/ph I would love to hear your feedback on this! 🤓
error NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID in https://chordiq.info/
Maker
@juandiegopolo thanks so much! I’ve just updated url.
