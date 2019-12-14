  1. Home
Chord Master

Build your own chord progression

Chord Master is a web application to help musicians creating the chord progression. This app creates a fluent and simple workflow to help you find chords that work well together.
Fan Zhang
Maker
Hi, I am working on a web app to help you create the chord progression. Please leave issues or feedback here!
